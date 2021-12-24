LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LastLeaf, a cannabis-infused gourmet food line that provides at-home chefs with creative freedom for their edible consumption, is pleased to announce Chef Aaron May has joined the growing culinary team. Launched this past October with Celebrity Chef and four-time James Beard Award winner Todd English, LastLeaf partners with influential chefs to offer an array of products representing diverse cuisines.
Known for his iconic American cuisine and comfort cooking, Chef Aaron May joins LastLeaf to introduce an exciting product line of food seasonings and sides in 2022, including his famous ranch dressing alongside hot and BBQ sauces and crisp potato chips. The announcement of Chef May is just one of many notable chefs that LastLeaf is partnering with in the coming year.
"LastLeaf has such an incredible mission and business model that empowers chefs in a way the market has not seen before," said Chef Aaron May. "I am very excited to embark on the next wave of cannabis edibles that inspire at-home chefs for incredible dishes and recipe tutorials."
LastLeaf is approaching edibles differently, concentrating on savory, vibrant, and deliciously balanced flavors to make edibles more like eatables in a fine dining experience. The vision of the company is to make cannabis consumption and dosage easy, incorporate the products into everyday cooking, and encourage anyone to have fun while using them.
"We are so excited to have Chef Aaron join our growing group of talented chefs in LastLeaf family," said Founder and CEO, Keith Burkard. "Our goal is to provide at-home chefs with a variety of food and flavors, so they are able to enjoy a delicious cannabis experience in the comforts of their own homes. No one is approaching cannabis edibles the way we are here at LastLeaf, and we are helping to expand the cannabis market to those consumers who do not want to smoke or consume the traditional gummies and chocolates. LastLeaf is changing the way people perceive cannabis and food."
Chef Aaron May and his restaurants have appeared on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," "Best Thing I Ever Ate," "Guys' Big Bite" and was a contestant and judge on "Guy's Grocery Games" as well as having the number one spot on The Learning Channel's "Best Food Ever." Chef May has garnered attention from national publications such as Food & Wine, Condé Nast Traveler, Sunset Magazine and USA Today.
ABOUT LASTLEAF
LastLeaf is a cannabis infused culinary product company approaching edibles differently with savory flavors. They work with top-rated, creative chefs to provide products to the American at-home chef. They deeply believe in the healing powers of food and the cannabis plant, individually, but see they are better together. Learn more at http://www.lastleaf.com and follow us on Instagram @LastLeatEatables.
Media Contact
Scott MacKenzie, Gaslight Communications, +1 (617) 892-5409, scott@gaslightcomm.com
SOURCE LastLeaf