GILBERT, Ariz., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Footprint, a sustainable technology firm named to Fast Company's 2020 list of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies that specializes in materials science, today announced the appointment of Brad Lukow as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Steve Burdumy as Chief Legal Officer (CLO).
"I'm proud to welcome Brad and Steve to Footprint's executive team," said Footprint CEO Troy Swope. "Brad's extensive experience as a CFO and taking Shopper's Drug Mart public will be invaluable in the future. Steve's strong international legal expertise is crucial to Footprint as we expand our product portfolio, intellectual property and operations globally over the coming years."
Brad Lukow joins Footprint from Sprouts Farmers Market, where he held the position of interim co-CEO and CFO. Brad brings to Footprint, over 25 years of progressive finance and capital markets experience and more than a decade as a CFO, including serving as executive vice president and CFO of Shoppers Drug Mart (Shoppers), Canada's leading drug store retailer. At Shoppers, he oversaw finance, strategy and business development, real estate, and Information Technology. Prior to his experience as CFO, he held roles of increasing responsibility within the financial functions at Shoppers and spent several years in public accounting at Arthur Young International and Ernst & Young. Brad is a certified public accountant and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Honors Business Administration from Western University.
"I'm thrilled to be joining Footprint at a crucial period of high growth," said Brad Lukow, CFO of Footprint. "Footprint's mission to eliminate plastics is incredibly inspiring and has already built a solid foundation as a mission-critical manufacturer in our food supply chain. I am excited to be joining Footprint's leadership team and leading its finance organization in support of the company's significant growth and expansion."
Steve Burdumy joins Footprint from Transformative Pharmaceutical Solutions (TPS), where he was executive vice president and chief operating officer, overseeing all business, financial and legal operations. In addition to general counsel responsibilities at Footprint, Steve will manage the intellectual property (IP) processes including all new patent and invention applications and legal defense of all IP. Prior to joining TPS, Steve was a partner in the corporate and securities Group of the national law firm of Drinker, Biddle & Reath, LLP. He has over 19 additional years of legal experience with a focus on capital markets, and mergers and acquisitions. Steve holds a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of San Francisco, and a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service in International Economics from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service.
"It is an exciting time to be joining Footprint, as they disrupt the food packaging industry through innovative material science engineering," said Steve Burdumy, CLO of Footprint. "I look forward to navigating and protecting Footprint's global growth, and significant IP portfolio."
For more information on Footprint's leadership team, visit www.FootprintUS.com.
About Footprint
Footprint has a clear vision: eliminate single-use and short-term use plastics. Footprint designs, develops and manufactures technologies that are biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable. We make it easy for companies to switch out of plastic to preserve our future. We love our oceans and our planet, that's why we are revolutionizing industries to eliminate plastic pollution. The company was founded by former Intel engineers Troy Swope and Yoke Chung and employs more than 800 people. Footprint was named on Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's 2020 50 Most Innovative Companies. In 2019, Footprint was announced a winner of the prestigious NextGen Cup Challenge for its plant-based alternative manufacturing process for making cups and lids. It has already helped eliminate over 60 million pounds of plastic. The company is based in Gilbert, Ariz. For more information and a complete portfolio of Footprint solutions visit www.footprintus.com.
