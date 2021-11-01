MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After nearly 30 years with H2I Group, formerly known as HaldemanHomme, Senior Sales Representative Tim McGowan steps down to take early retirement. "As I reflected on the impacts of COVID, I started to realize though I loved my job, customers and co-workers, I loved other things too and wanted to spend more time doing them." McGowan joins the over two million America's projected by The New School's Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis to retire ahead of schedule. For McGowan, who has always been a trailblazer, he sees himself not as joining the COVID trend but rather, returning full circle to his original passion.
After graduating from St. John College in 1984, McGowan planned to be a teacher. He has a gift for patience and a knack for explaining complicated things, simply. But the classroom proved to be too small for his fiery red hair, outgoing personality and love of adventure. "I ran into a friend at the old Gopher stadium who mentioned there was an opening here. I was really interested in sports and education sales. I thought I'd give it a try for a while." Time seems to fly when you are exceptional at something and before he knew it, McGowan realized he was a set for life, literally.
McGowan has been able to watch his ESOP nest egg grow exponentially faster than a traditional 401K. The ESOP benefits were one of the many perks of longevity. "Without the ESOP I would not only still be working, I'd be grinding." He says with his signature McGowan grin, "This company has provided me with a great a feeling and lifestyle. I grew up here really. I was married, adopted my two wonderful children, was able to travel. I stayed so long because I really found a home here. I am so grateful." McGowan will stay on as a consultant to train his replacements and help transition his customers. When he is not staying in touch he will be returning to where he once began, in a pursuit to teach. You will likely find him on the tennis courts around his hometown of Edina Minnesota, teaching kids or volunteering his time with Special Olympics. "Life has given me a lot, and it's now time for me to give back."
H2I Group is the nation's leader in design & build for medical projects across hospitals & clinics and entertainment venues including stadiums, resorts & casinos. The company excels in creating safe welcoming spaces featuring state-of-the art technology and finely crafted architectural woodwork. In 2021 H2I Group came under the leadership of President Dan Moran. He, along with over 300 nationwide employees, strive to uphold LEGACY values dating back to 1924.
Media Contact
Rachel Swardson, H2I Group, 8882398747, marketing@H2IGroup.com
SOURCE H2I Group