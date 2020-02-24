- Forcepoint Advantage eliminates the need for disparate point product licensing models with one transparent per-user price delivering all-you-can-consume access, unlimited growth and support across Forcepoint's entire user, data and edge protection solutions - With Forcepoint Advantage, enterprises can secure their digital transformations at their own pace through a flexible, cloud-native, hybrid-ready deployment model that reduces the total cost of ownership of traditional security stacks by 30% or greater