JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forcura, a healthcare technology company that enables safer patient care transitions and coordination, today announced that two new executives have joined the company. Laura Montesantos joins as Vice President of Product Management and David Kerr begins as Vice President of Engineering. Montesantos and Kerr will work together to build upon Forcura's Care Coordination Platform and enhance capabilities. Largely informed by Focura's prolific customer experience feedback and visionary product roadmap, Montesantos and Kerr will work to bring best-in-class technology solutions to their clients.
Montesantos joins Forcura with over 20 years of product management experience and is a lawyer with a Master's degree in Health Law. She has extensive knowledge of user relations around product deliverables within the healthcare industry.
"I am so excited to join Forcura and apply what I've learned from my time on both the payer and provider ends of this business," Laura Montesantos, Forcura's Vice President, Product Management said. "Forcura sits at the perfect intersection of making clinical information more comprehensive and usable in a platform that makes workflows more streamlined and automated," Montesantos added.
Kerr brings a technically focused IT and operations background to Forcura with over 20 years of experience in IT strategy and enterprise software development. Strategic alignment of resources based on Forcura's mission and what the clients need most will be his focus.
"I am enthusiastic about leading Forcura's Engineering team as it comes at the ideal moment of opportunity as technology and interoperability increasingly intersect," said David Kerr, Forcura's Vice President of Engineering. "Along with Product Management, we have real line-of-sight on what the market needs most, and I know Forcura's immense internal talent can continue to deliver those breakthroughs," Kerr added.
With 31 million clinical document transactions per year, Forcura serves over 600 clients who provide care for more than a half a million patients every month across more than 7,000 locations. Forcura's technology empowers healthcare providers to function at their peak, working to standardize interoperability and integration among post-acute healthcare organizations, physicians and electronic health records. With plans to broaden their platform and services in 2021, Forcura is also expanding into the rehabilitation therapy sector while exploring additional healthcare lines of business and partnerships.
Craig Mandeville, founder and CEO of Forcura, says "Forcura is at a pivotal moment where we've grown our potential to such a massive opportunity that we need the best leadership with the right experience to help us fully execute on what comes next. I couldn't be more thrilled to have Laura Montesantos and David Kerr on our leadership team and think their passion not just for Forcura's mission, but for its people, is exactly the combination that powers Forcura's growth, and keeps us true to our culture," Mandeville added.
About Forcura
Forcura, a leading healthcare technology with a deep commitment to enabling better patient care, facilitates safe patient transitions and care coordination on behalf of providers across the continuum. The Forcura Care Coordination Platform combines provider workflow and collaboration tools, patient and provider engagement capabilities and analytics powered by frictionless clinical data exchange to support the unique needs of healthcare providers across numerous care settings and services. The company has received awards for Fastest Growing Company for the fifth consecutive year, Best UI/UX Design in SaaS, and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine. For more information visit http://www.forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Becky Melvin, Burdette Ketchum, 904.645.6200, bmelvin@burdetteketchum.com
SOURCE Forcura