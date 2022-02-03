LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online financial modeling company Forecastr has announced a partnership with fundraising platform Foundersuite. This new collaboration will provide startup founders with an unparalleled fundraising toolset for 2022 and beyond.
Forecastr is an online financial modeling service that enables founders to forecast every component of their financial plans. Users can predict outcomes for their businesses, reduce risk, and impress investors. It's now partnering with Foundersuite, a software platform that brings structure and efficiency to the fundraising process for startup founders.
Foundersuite's product line includes Investor CRM. Built on top of a database of over 208,000 investors, the intuitive tool helps entrepreneurs create powerful fundraising funnels. The new Forecastr-Foundersuite partnership will help more entrepreneurs achieve their fundraising goals.
"We really admire the work that Foundersuite does, so we're incredibly excited about this new partnership," said Forecastr's CEO, Steven Plappert. "They're committed to empowering startup founders in the fundraising process, so there was an enormous amount of alignment between our organizations. We're thrilled about the new collaboration and the positive outcomes we're going to create together."
"We're all about helping startup founders raise capital, and a well-developed financial model is one of the most impactful things a founder can show investors to gain their trust and secure the investment," said Foundersuite's CEO, Nathan Beckord. "Forecastr is a tool we want all of our founders to have in their toolkit."
Startup founders continue to navigate complex and dynamic challenges such as risk management, growth planning, and cash flow management. The Forecastr-Foundersuite partnership provides these entrepreneurs with a suite of fundraising and financial modeling tools so they can grow and scale successfully.
About Forecastr
Forecastr gives founders an accurate and convenient financial model that lets them confidently forecast all aspects of their financial plans. A great financial model takes the frustration out of fundraising, empowering founders to do what they do best: build and sell. The company's goal is to create a world where founders are prepared for anything and sleep well at night.
Forecastr. Forecast with confidence.
Contact Forecastr
Website | Address: 841 E Washington St, Louisville, KY 40206
Media Contact
Steven Plappert, Forecastr, 1 502-648-2096, steven@forecastr.co
SOURCE Forecastr