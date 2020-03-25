AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), a leading data protection company, today announced that ForgeVision, Inc. a leading system integrator in Japan, selected FalconStor as the recovery, backup, and archival of partner of choice for its new cloud service offering. As organizational demands have increased, ForgeVision has emerged as a business and technical trailblazer in the Asia-Pacific region, offering high-value solutions to meet the evolving information backup, retention, and archival requirements.
Some of the benefits of the ForgeVision and FalconStor relationship include:
- Portability across any S3 cloud and on-premises storage systems
- Hyper-efficient deduplication over large data archives to significantly reduce cost and storage capacity consumption
- Increased security and data management capabilities
- Intelligent performance analytics for customer-level optimization
"Protecting an organization's information assets is a growing concern in this age of cyber threats. There is a lack of certified professionals to meet the market demand in many IT specialties, including security and data preservation," said Taisuke Kita, CEO of ForgeVision. "ForgeVision has built a team of experts across IT domains to deliver customers the best and most current skillsets to quickly solve challenges and implement best practices across all IT areas. Our relationship with FalconStor will allow ForgeVision to develop new services that will provide additional value to existing and new customers."
"The Asia-Pacific market has always been a prominent leader in advanced and innovative technologies," said Carter McCrary, CRO at FalconStor. "With ForgeVision's existing capabilities and offerings in both talent and services, and with the addition of FalconStor's products, ForgeVision will be the undisputed leader in modernizing recovery, backup, and archival services for customers throughout the Asia-Pacific region."
About ForgeVision
ForgeVision, a system integrator/developer found in 2006 with headquarters in Tokyo, has technical expertise in software development, software service delivery and cloud integration based on its certifications as AWS Advanced Partner, Splunk Professional Service Provider, Sumo Logic Gold Partner and FinTech Association of Japan Member. For more information, visit www.forgevision.com (Japanese only).
About FalconStor
FalconStor Software, Inc (OTCQB: FALC) is a technology company whose mission is to deliver technical innovation that creates investment protection, flexibility, and leverage of modern cloud-based technologies for enterprise users. The company provides software and cloud services that enable enterprise customers to better manage, protect, secure, and make use of their valuable data. Customers achieve lower costs, simpler operations, greater data security, higher confidence in their business continuity, and greater ability to effectively use their data assets to drive innovation. Founded in 2000, FalconStor has headquarters in Austin, Texas and additional offices in New York, Europe and Asia. Its solutions are available and supported by a vast network of system integrators and resellers. Connect with FalconStor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and the company's blog.
