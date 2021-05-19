BRAINTREE, Mass., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FORM, the leading mobile platform that improves enterprise execution with intuitive technology for field teams to collect, share, and visualize data, today announced the promotion of Ryan Lucas to Chief Revenue Officer. Lucas brings over a decade of commercial experience in delivering enterprise value through improving operational compliance and market execution with over 1,000 of FORM's global customers. FORM's field execution platform serves as a digital assistant for distributed frontline teams by guiding their daily tasks, streamlining data collection, and providing leaders with real-time intelligence that drives faster actions and better decisions. Lucas will play a key role on FORM's experienced leadership team as CRO and lead Demand Generation, Commercials, and Strategic Alliances in the company's next phase of growth.
"Ryan is a true talent and a key architect of FORM's growth. He helps customers solve business problems and galvanizes our product and engineering teams to meet customer needs with innovation," says Ali Moosani, CEO. "Ryan understands what delivers value, and his team reflects the empathy he has for those we serve. We're not sitting still in the marketplace and we're growing with incredible speed—Ryan is a key driver of that."
"I'm excited to serve FORM as CRO and to deliver value to our customers and stakeholders with our world-class technology. Our experienced team understands the business challenges our platform solves and how to deliver ROI for the enterprise," says Ryan Lucas, CRO. "Working with GoSpotCheck following our merger in 2020 has brought great perspective and innovation, and we're seeing tremendous achievement across the board. I'm especially excited about the phase of digital transformation our enterprise customers are entering with the evolution of their devices and networks. Things that weren't possible in their businesses a few years ago are today—and we have been rigorous in our R&D efforts to get ahead of meeting those needs. Our ability to generate unprecedented insights from the frontline is driving top and bottom line growth for category leaders around the world—whether we're enabling use cases for operational compliance, safety and quality, or introducing new ways to capture data in the field with industry-leading image recognition to improve market execution."
FORM ignites and powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM activates and connects teams in the field--with leaders, missions, and each other--so they can deliver success in the enterprise. FORM solutions have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies and customers around the world. To learn more, visit http://www.FORM.com.
