AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CANOPY Management today announced the addition of Stefan Haney to their leadership team. Haney previously served at Amazon for over a decade in Director roles leading Seller Strategy and Consumer Shopping Experience. In these roles, he grew global and domestic sales by designing and leading systems that improved seller success and launched new shopping innovations.
Haney will leverage his experience to expand and reinforce existing and forthcoming strategies of CANOPY Management, a full-service marketing agency and the force behind many of Amazon's most successful brands.
"Stefan is brilliant and I'm thrilled he's joining our team," said Brian Burt, CANOPY'S Founder and CEO. "He brings a ton of insider knowledge, experience, and perspective on Amazon and where they're coming from, their values, and how they operate at a fundamental level."
"CANOPY has a passion for connecting with and educating entrepreneurs to help them grow their Amazon business," said Haney. "I connected with the vision of CANOPY'S leadership and believe I bring specific skills and domain knowledge to the table that can help their partners."
Haney started at Amazon in 2003 as Global Buying Systems Manager. Over his 16-year career with the company Haney:
- Contributed to Amazon marketplace expansion from 25% to over 50% of Amazon sales.
- Designed, developed, and launched business management tools in the Amazon Seller Central portal to improve seller growth and sales conversion.
- Led the optimization of Amazon product detail pages for mobile and personalization, launching dozens of new features and API architecture.
- Holds 11 patents for inventions in seller tools and e-commerce shopping.
"Everything that Stefan brings to the table will be immediately translated through to our partners so that they have better results, increased revenues, and increased profits," said Burt. "That's number one."
