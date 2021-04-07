ST. PAUL, Minn., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian Acker has joined MedLearn Media as National Account Executive, representing two of the company's brands, RACmonitor and ICD10monitor, according to Angela Kornegor, Executive Director, MedLearn Media.
Before joining MedLearn Media, Acker worked at Relevant Radio, where he represented the network's 150 radio stations, including their digital and social media properties, from Maui to Maine. Acker also spent 10 years working for The Walt Disney Company as a general manager with Disney Radio. In both businesses, Acker assisted clients in identifying their strengths and challenges, coupled with helping them achieve their objectives through various marketing solutions across a mix of platforms.
MedLearn Media offers advertising through several channels (website advertising, podcast sponsorship, email marketing, and advertorials) that target medical billing and coding professionals, auditors, revenue cycle, HIM, auditing, specialty specific practices, health care executives, and more. To learn more about these brands and audiences visit: icd10monitor.com, racmonitor.com.
To learn how you can get in front of this audience with budget friendly all inclusive packages, contact: support@medlearnmedia.com.
Nate Duea, Medlearn Media, Inc., +1 651-292-3404, nduea@medlearnmedia.com
