HOUSTON, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Working with children has been at the heart of Stella Chen's career. As the director of an international summer camp for nine years, she enjoyed showing Chinese students a taste of American culture each summer.
A move across the country brought about a career change for Chen, which led her to immediately inquire about how to open a Kumon Center in her new community. She had known of Kumon for some time, as she enrolled her daughter years ago and witnessed her excel through the program. She was surprised at the absence of a center in Houston's Chinatown community. Today, as the new owner and Instructor of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Houston – Chinatown, she is excited to expand on her love for educating by inspiring area students to reach their full potential.
"As a Kumon parent, I have found the program's daily worksheet study to be a great guide to help my daughter reach her academic goals," said Chen, owner and Instructor of Kumon of Houston - Chinatown. "Countless children can benefit from the Kumon Method, and I'm excited to provide that opportunity in my community."
Becoming a Kumon Franchisee is an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available. There is also an extensive network of support to help you each step of the way of starting your new business. Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.
"I feel like I'm part of something bigger than myself as a Kumon Instructor," said Chen. "I look forward to increasing students' academic ability in Houston's Chinatown community, in turn creating a brighter future for all of us."
About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:
Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.
About the Kumon Franchise Business
Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in more than 50 countries and regions.