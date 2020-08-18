BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida's technology partner; R2 Unified Technologies is excited to announce another major addition to the team, longtime friend and technology partner Reid Houston. Mr. Houston was brought into our organization to assist in the expansion of our sales capabilities and to support our aggressive expansion plans.
Mr. Houston's journey in technology-sales started back in 1999 when mainframes were still relevant. Over the last 20+ years, Reid has held various roles with Pre-IPO/startup companies to well-established organizations managing enterprise customers. Reid comes to us after spending his past 5 years at Cisco covering their full suite of products. His support for R2 as a Cisco Account Manager and years of direct experience in promoting R2's services make this a perfect match.
"It would be easy to say I'm 'excited' that Reid Houston has chosen to join R2, but I think the appropriate word would be validated. To be able to have a person of Reid's caliber, experience and success join our team is just another step in putting R2 on the technology partner map. We've worked closely with Reid during his Cisco career, sharing most of our best customers. Now, Reid has the ability to continue to support his Cisco customers in all of the areas Cisco solves technology problems while wrapping around R2's additional portfolio of technology partners and full suite of Professional & Managed Services. We can't be happier to have Reid on the R2 team," states Jason Doherty Director of Sales for R2.
"We are extremely honored to have Reid join R2. He brings an extraordinary level of expertise around offerings which are core to R2 and the experience to help us grow into the future. Reid shares our vision for customer focused solutions, extraordinary care and limitless possibilities. We are looking forward to building on the past to develop an exciting future," states Jamie Doherty President and CTO of R2.
Reid's motto is simple "treat people the way you want to be treated, with honesty and integrity." Reid sticks to this motto in not only his professional life but his personal life. Reid stays very active with affiliations in the community including Feeding South Florida, Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, Christ Church and Parkway United Methodist Church, to name a few. Reid enjoys spending time with his family and friends boating, fishing, traveling and all things sports related. He is married to his wife of 22 years and has 2 teenagers and 2 four-legged kids.
R2 Unified Technologies was founded in 2008 out of the need to provide mid-market businesses with more. More skills, more resources, and better service. Do right by your customer. And so, we did. For more than a decade, R2 has focused on tailored solutions and genuine service receiving all the IT accolades that come with it. From Inc 500/5000 to Cisco Partner of the year, R2 has been successful because we've taken a different approach. One that has served our customers, our employees, and our partners better.
Website: www.r2ut.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/r2unifiedtechnologies
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/r2-unified-technologies
Twitter: https://twitter.com/R2Unified