ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deep Water Point announced that Vice Admiral Thomas J. Moore, USN, Ret., joined its consulting practice to further strengthen its Department of Defense (DoD) team.
Over the past year, Deep Water Point has brought on board several senior Navy executives to round-out its defense practice. VADM Moore's skills and abilities as a recognized leader in defense programs and ship building will further position the company to support clients in this area. Under his command of over 83,000 personnel, VADM Moore wrote the first "Campaign Plan to Expand the Advantage" which addressed how to increase the warfighting capability and reliability of ships and submarines. During his tenure as the NAVSEA Commander, he contracted for and delivered multiple aircraft carriers and other battle force ships and submarines.
"The complexity of managing the development, acquisition, and delivery of highly sophisticated battle platforms such as a next generation nuclear powered aircraft carrier or submarine cannot be understated. VADM Moore's, experience, intellect, and know-how will reap tremendous rewards for our clients," said DWP Partner and DOD sector lead, BG Ron Bouchard, USA, Ret. "We are pleased that he joined Deep Water Point along with other members of our Defense team," he said.
Deep Water Point is a Federal Management Consulting firm located within the Washington, D.C. National Capital Region. Its consulting team consists of over 300 executive level subject matter experts spanning the defense, intelligence, and federal civilian markets. Deep Water Point's headquarters is in Annapolis, Maryland. Members of its team are geographically dispersed across the Washington, D.C. National Capital Region, and other parts of the United States.
