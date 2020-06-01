MARIETTA, Ga., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Desmond Reeves had always enjoyed his career working as a financial analyst. It allowed him to work with companies to project their success, all while analyzing data and learning something new every day. This was fitting for Desmond, as learning was a passion of his, and something he was committed to passing on to his children. He wanted to make sure that they were always advancing, which is what prompted him to enroll them in the Kumon Reading and Math Program several years ago.
Desmond quickly realized the effect of the program on his children and was in awe of their speedy transformation into independent, confident learners. Inspired by Kumon's immeasurable results for his family, his love for education and learning was rekindled, which helped him decide to make it a focus for his next career move. Now, as the owner and Instructor of Kumon of Marietta – Northeast, he aims to grow area students' self-confidence and academic independence through the program.
"My children are my inspiration, and there is nothing more important to me than their education," said Desmond. "The growth that I witnessed after enrolling my kids in Kumon to strengthen their math and reading skills was beyond my wildest dreams, and I look forward to providing that same result to students in my community."
Opening a Kumon Center was a great opportunity for Desmond, as it combined his business sense with his passion for education. When he reached out for more information on becoming a Kumon Franchisee, he was met with an extensive network of support. Becoming a Kumon Franchisee is an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available to further assist new Instructors. Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.
"I envision my center as a place where children can feel capable of conquering any challenge that comes their way," said Desmond. "I look forward to earning the trust of parents as a place that will prepare their children for the future and beyond."
About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:
Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.
About the Kumon Franchise Business
Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in more than 50 countries and regions.