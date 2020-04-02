INDIANAPOLIS, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Foundation's Board of Directors has elected businesswoman and entrepreneur Kathy Davis as its new leader. She will serve a three-year term as board chair. Davis began her board service in 2013, and she succeeds F. Joseph Loughrey, who will remain on the Lumina board.
Davis was the first woman to serve as Indiana's lieutenant governor. She owns Davis Design Group (DDG), an Indianapolis firm which provides data analyses and computer-simulation environments that can generate strategic insights for a wide variety of organizations.
Before establishing her company, Davis built a notable career in business and public policy. In addition to serving as the state's No. 2 official under then-Gov. Joseph Kernan, Davis was Indiana's state budget director, secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, and a deputy commissioner within the Indiana Department of Transportation. She also was Indianapolis city controller under then-Mayor Bart Peterson.
Davis began her career at Cummins Engine Co., where she spent several years running the firm's manufacturing operations. She later was CEO of Global Access Point, a computer networking company, and has served 10 years as a director with Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc., a New York-based medical diagnostics firm where she is the board chair.
Davis serves on the boards of the Indianapolis and the Central Indiana Community foundations, the Indianapolis Airport Authority, and as a Sister on the Planet Ambassador for Oxfam America.
Davis has a bachelor's in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a master's of business administration from Harvard University.
About Lumina Foundation
Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. The foundation envisions a system that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation's need for talent through a broad range of credentials. Lumina's goal is to prepare people for informed citizenship and for success in a global economy.
For more information, please contact Tracy Chen, director of media strategy, at tchen@luminafoundation.org or 317.951.5316.