MCLEAN, Va., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SRI Conference & Community (SRICC) announced it will host a new webinar series, Extraordinary Times for SRI & ESG Investing, in response to the changing landscape brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and social issues facing our nation. SRICC will partner with a variety of ESG experts for a in-depth discussions and Q&A. Selected speakers and topics will vary throughout the series and each webinar will offer new insights and new perspectives.
Paula DeLaurentis, CEO of SRICC states, "We received an unprecedented response to our kick-off webinar with George R. Gay, CPF® AIF®, CEO, First Affirmative and John Steur, President and CEO, Calvert Research and Management on June 23, 2020. This tells us the spotlight is growing even more to focus on socially responsible investing and we are honored to provide the platform for this conversation."
DeLaurentis expects even more interest in the July 8, 2020 webinar titled, "Flexing Muscles Beyond the Game and into the Community: Professional Athletes Transforming People's Lives." This webinar features Warrick Dunn, Founder, Warrick Dunn Charities, three-time NFL All-Pro Running Back (Falcons and Buccaneers) and 2019 Recipient of Sports Illustrated Muhammed Ali Legacy Award, with Devean George, President & CEO, George Group North, Executive Director of Building Blocks and three-time NBA World Champion with Los Angeles Lakers. Danny Hughes, Creator of Athletes on Impact and Co-Founder/Partner of LOHAS Advisors brings together Warrick and Devean to provide insights into how their social enterprise focus has shifted in 2020 and where they see the future in community investing.
Members of the investment community will be engaged and educated on the latest ESG developments impacting RIAs, institutional portfolio managers, foundations, endowments, shareholder activism and investor relations professionals, and leave the webinar inspired to effectively advance the ESG conversation with their clients.
ABOUT THE SRI CONFERENCE & COMMUNITY
For over 30 years, The SRI Conference & Community has been at the forefront of sustainable, responsible, and impact (SRI) investing, an investment approach that integrates environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria to generate long-term competitive financial returns and positive societal impact. Through the Annual SRI Conference and our regional events, we provide a forum for year-round collaboration and communication among members of the sustainable, responsible and impact and environmental, social and governance ecosystem as we work together to advance the deployment of financial resources for the greater good. Folio Financial, Inc. is the parent company of The SRI Conference & Community. Folio Financial (formerly FOLIOfn, Inc.), Folio Investing, Folio Institutional, First Affirmative, and VIA Folio together comprise the Folio brands, delivering innovation that benefits investors and those who serve them.