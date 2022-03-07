ASHLAND, Ore., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Lawton, former Senior Vice President at PRH, joins Blackstone Publishing as Director of National Accounts, specifically handling Retail and Wholesale channels. Lawton will work along with Executive Vice President Greg Boguslawski to continue to expand Blackstone distribution and placement within key accounts and specialty markets. Lawton said, "I am thrilled to join the fantastic team at Blackstone as they continue to rapidly grow their exciting list of authors."
At Penguin Random House, Lawton was responsible for bringing 300 new books per season to market for the Penguin division of PRH. He worked with multiple publishing and sales teams to budget, package, market, and sell new titles, maximizing revenue. Prior to his twenty-plus years at Penguin, Lawton was with Barnes & Noble in various roles, including Publishing Marketing Director.
CEO, Josh Stanton said, "We are elated to have John join our team. John's experience and connections will have an immediate impact helping open new doors and expand our storytellers' reach."
About Blackstone Publishing
Founded in 1987, Blackstone Publishing is an independent, privately owned company headquartered in Ashland, Oregon. Offering a growing catalog of over 13,000 titles in print, e-book, and audiobook formats, the authors we publish are as varied as the books themselves, including works by Gabriel García Márquez, Ayn Rand, Ian Fleming, Karin Slaughter, Don Winslow, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and many more. Blackstone is home to a vibrant and eclectic community of storytellers and story lovers, providing superior content and offering hundreds of new titles each month.
