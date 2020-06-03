NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Solutions Inc., industry's leading marketing technology company, announced today the appointment of Barry Abel as its Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Abel will direct Netcore's North American go-to-market strategy and execution. In addition, he will be responsible for guiding sales, customer success and other customer facing operations to meet and exceed growth objectives.
Abel is a seasoned business executive with significant experience in leading global sales organizations through business transformation and delivering consistent revenue growth. Additionally, he brings to Netcore an extensive background in the email space, a deep understanding of marketing technology and a demonstrated ability in building organizations to achieve market penetration.
"We are very pleased to welcome Abel as a member of our executive team. With his impressive track record in organizations such as Sparkpost and Message Systems, I am confident that he will guide our successful business expansion, with a keen focus our email offering, to mid-market and enterprise brands in the North America region," said Abithab Bhaskar, CEO – International Business.
"Netcore is a formidable force in the AI-powered customer engagement and personalization space with more than 2 decades of serving more than 3000 enterprise brands across the globe. Abel's wealth of experience in the sector will help us expand on our dominance in North America as well," added Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Solutions.
"I am thrilled to join Netcore at this exciting time. Netcore has a clear strategy, solid momentum and is challenging the industry to think differently about how to execute and monopolize marketing technology," said Abel. "I look forward to working with our teams globally to advance Netcore's mission of transforming B2C customer relationships and optimizing their execution and engagement."
About Netcore
Netcore Solutions, the world-renowned Martech solutions company enables marketers to outline their customer journey to achieve extraordinary 1:1 customer experience. Netcore delivers more than 9 billion emails for brands including the biggest unicorns, making it Asia's biggest Email Service Provider. It has been driving marketing ROI for more then two decades to world's leading brands and serves as a strategic partner to enterprise and mid-size businesses across many industries in the United States, India, SEA and EMEA.
Media Contact:
Rohit Srivastav
+91-8873207821