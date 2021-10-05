SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morrison & Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce that Adam L. Braverman has joined the firm as a partner in its Investigations + White Collar Defense Group in San Diego. Mr. Braverman brings to the firm more than two decades of litigation, white collar, and internal investigations experience, most recently in senior level leadership positions within the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).
Mr. Braverman has served as an Associate Deputy Attorney General in multiple administrations. Since 2019, he has advised three Deputy Attorneys General on litigation and policy matters involving some of the most important priorities for the DOJ. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was designated by the Deputy Attorney General to coordinate the Department's efforts to investigate and prosecute fraud connected to COVID-19 and CARES Act relief funds; this included creating and spearheading a task force of federal agencies combatting COVID-19-related fraud schemes. As an Associate Deputy Attorney General, Mr. Braverman worked closely with the Department's law enforcement agencies (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Marshals Service), INTERPOL, Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, as well as state and local law enforcement. He also led a task force to examine the safety of federal judges, prosecutors, agents, and elected officials, as well as the Department's efforts to design and implement a body-worn camera program for federal agents and task force officers.
Mr. Braverman also built an outstanding record at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California between 2008 and 2019, first as an Assistant U.S. Attorney & Deputy Chief of the Criminal Enterprises Section, and later as U.S. Attorney. As U.S. Attorney between 2017 and 2019, Mr. Braverman oversaw one of the largest and busiest U.S. Attorney's Offices in the nation, composed of approximately 300 staff members. Under his leadership, the Office prosecuted a number of significant domestic and international cases. As an Assistant U.S. Attorney, he litigated numerous cases and used cutting-edge techniques to investigate transnational criminal organizations, including a groundbreaking, four-year investigation of the leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel.
"Throughout his career at the DOJ, Adam has built a stellar reputation. His early career experience clerking in trial and appellate courts, and working in private practice adds to his impressive DOJ credentials and courtroom experience," said Morrison & Foerster's Global Litigation Department Co-Chair Bradley Wine. "Adam's joining further solidifies the firm's strength across investigations, white collar defense, and crisis management, at a time when our clients see increasing government enforcement. His experience prosecuting COVID-19 relief fraud will also enable us to offer unmatched insider enforcement perspectives to our clients in this novel area."
Mr. Braverman adds to the deep bench of senior government officials that Morrison & Foerster has assembled in recent years. He is the ninth former senior government official to join the firm this year, and the fifth to join the Investigations + White Collar Defense Group, following in the footsteps of Brian K. Kidd, Brandon Van Grack, Katherine (Kate) Driscoll, and Nathan Reilly.
"I am excited to join a firm of Morrison & Foerster's caliber, whose strong global reputation, significant investment in its white collar practice, and deep roots in California set it apart," said Mr. Braverman. "I am impressed by the firm's ability to successfully integrate former government officials, by its culture and its commitment to our communities and diversity in the profession. Having spent my career in both California and Washington, D.C., I look forward to working closely with this incredible group of litigators and to put my long-standing enforcement experience to work to assist the firm's clients with their most complex legal and compliance matters."
Mr. Braverman clerked for the Honorable Consuelo Callahan of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, the Honorable Reggie B. Walton of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, and the Honorable Ann O'Regan Keary of the Superior Court for the District of Columbia. Between 2004 and 2007, Mr. Braverman was an associate in the Washington, D.C., office of another leading international law firm.
Mr. Braverman earned his B.A., cum laude, from The George Washington University and his J.D. from The George Washington University Law School. He has received multiple awards in recent years, including the prestigious J. Michael Bradford Award from the National Association of Former United States Attorneys for most outstanding performance by an Assistant U.S. Attorney (2016), a DOJ honor for superior performance as an Assistant U.S. Attorney (2017), and an award for exceptional service from the Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division (2019). Mr. Braverman is admitted to the bar in California.
