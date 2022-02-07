NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forrest Solutions, the nation's premiere onsite outsourcing and staffing solutions provider, today welcomes Nic Rapacz into the position of Vice President of Outsourcing Sales. A highly regarded change agent and thought leader in outsourcing, Nic brings 15+ years of expertise to his position, most recently as the VP of Client Services for Fortune 500 firm RR Donnelley. As Forrest Solutions continues to build out a dream team of outsourcing leadership, Nic will help lead client partnerships, creating market-differentiating outsourcing programs that help them innovate and optimize their operations.
Organizations across verticals have an opportunity to reimagine their offices by elevating them into workplace experiences that improve productivity and collaboration. By redesigning the onsite and hybrid workplace, organizations can improve worker and client experiences while delivering real business results.
Forrest Solutions is on the leading edge of this transformation, helping organizations create workplace experiences with 5-Star hospitality services in addition to the traditional document services. The company's widely regarded 'hospitality DNA' approach to onsite outsourced services combined with the firm's staffing capabilities provide the industry's deepest bench of talent in the most cost-effective manner with unmatched flexibility, expertise, service and scalability.
Anthony Davies, Chief Revenue Officer of Forrest Solutions, comments, "We are extremely excited to welcome Nic to Forrest Solutions as VP Outsourcing Sales, where his experience working with professional services and law firms will benefit clients and prospects alike. Building on the successes of 2021, we continue to expand our customer facing teams with market leading talent as we look to further expand our national client base. I look forward to a successful 2022 with Nic on the team!"
Prior to joining Forrest Solutions, Nic spent nearly a decade at Integreon where he had oversight of Sales & Marketing for the Business Enablement Services business unit and was a selected member of their change agent program to improve sales force effectiveness. Most recently, Nic was the Vice President of Client Services for RRD where he led new client strategy, developed customized solutions and delivered high-impact services while reducing overhead costs through strategic outsourcing initiatives and data analysis.
Nic adds, "The exceptional leadership and mission of Forrest Solutions - as a company 100% focused on delivering white-glove, high level outsourcing services - has earned them a sparkling reputation across the industry. In a time where every professional services firm is looking for key differentiators in their provider of choice, joining this team made all the sense in the world."
As the company continues to experience incredible growth, it is a thrilling time to be part of that vision and to work side-by-side with a team of passionate professionals that make the vision of exceptional, white-glove business services a reality."
About Forrest Solutions
Forrest Solutions is the nation's first and leading onsite outsourcing and staffing firm with over 45 years of experience providing enterprise-wide people solutions on an onsite outsourced, direct hire, temporary, temp-to-hire, or consulting basis. We help law firms, Fortune-ranked businesses, professional and financial services firms improve business processes, service expertise and operational and cost efficiencies through exceptional outsourcing and staffing services customized to meet the unique, cultural needs of each organization.
