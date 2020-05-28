Forrester_Research_Logo.jpg

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that Chief Executive Officer George Colony and Chief Financial Officer Michael A. Doyle will speak at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020 virtually.

George Colony and Michael Doyle will address the conference attendees at 11:00 AM ET/10:00 AM CT. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Company's web site http://www.wsw.com/webcast/blair56/forr.

Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to drive customer-obsessed vision, strategy, and execution that accelerate growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 690,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data and analytics, custom consulting, exclusive peer groups, certifications, and events, we are revolutionizing how businesses grow in the age of the customer. Learn more at www.forrester.com.

Media Contact: Shweta Agarwal, sagarwal@forrester.com

