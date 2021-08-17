GARLAND, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a move to continue supporting its aggressive growth strategy, Fortress Building Products has added seasoned industry leader Jim Plank to its powerhouse sales team. As Director, Channel Sales (Specifications), Plank will employ market strategies to identify and secure product specifications in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) sector. This latest hire will help Fortress® extend their solution-driven building products and best-in-class, personalized customer service experience to their valued customers across the AEC community.
Plank began his professional career over two decades ago with Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Since then, he has held various sales and business development roles of increasing responsibility across the retail and wholesale channels with American Standard Brands, Moen Incorporated and Uponor. In his most recent position as Uponor's National Sales Manager, Plank developed key relationships across the multifamily and single-family markets to gain increased product specifications and marketplace presence. Plank's strong understanding of brand and product applications, in combination with two decades of experience working directly with customers, will prove invaluable to his new role with Fortress Building Products.
"Given Jim's proven track record across various channels of trade, I'm confident his impact at Fortress will be immediate," Jeff Schulz, Vice President, Channel Sales at Fortress Building Products. "He is prepared to draw on his own wealth of experience and Fortress' aggressive growth initiatives to better serve our customers in the AEC community and increase opportunities up and down the channel."
For more information about Fortress Building Products, visit fortressbp.com.
