BOSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForwardVue Pharma names Bob Katz as Chief Executive Officer to advance the pre-clinical development of potent long-acting anti-angiogenic molecules directed against diabetic eye disease and neovascular age related macular degeneration.

Bob Katz is a seasoned life science executive bringing broad, multi-disciplinary expertise in early-stage technology development, clinical applications and successful fundraising.  Most recently, Katz was CEO and President of ContraMed where he directed the company from the pre-clinical stage to a successful Phase 3 Clinical Trial and exit. Prior to ContraMed, Katz has held multiple C-level positions at venture-backed startups.

"I am excited about the opportunity to advance ForwardVue Pharma's approach with small molecule technology with the goal of developing a more safe, effective, and durable treatment option for patients with Wet AMD & DME," said Katz. "I look forward to communicating more about our plans to introduce an option targeted to help a significant unmet need for patients with retinal diseases."

About ForwardVue Pharma

ForwardVue Pharma is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing a small synthetic compound caroboxyamidotriazole, that acts via the novel mechanism of ORAI-1 inhibition and can be formulated to deliver potent anti-angiogenic effects for 6-12 months. Carboxyamidotriazole has been administered to over 900 patients systemically to treat advanced cancer thereby allowing more rapid progress to Phase 2 once IND enabling ocular toxicity is completed. 

