SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foster Garvey, PC is building upon its growth trajectory in the new year with the addition of two Of Counsel, Eva H. Novick and Noah Williams.
Eva H. Novick, who previously served as Senior Assistant Attorney General in the Financial Fraud/Consumer Protection Section and the Civil Litigation Section of the Oregon Department of Justice, has joined the Commercial, IP & Technology Transactions practice group in the firm's Portland office. Novick brings significant privacy and data security experience, including enforcing consumer protection statutes against various industries; investigating data breaches, privacy issues and scams; and assisting with the consumer protection legislative agenda. Certified as an Information Privacy Professional, she is a frequent industry conference speaker on consumer protection and privacy laws.
"We are delighted to welcome Eva to Foster Garvey," said Emily Gant, Principal and leader of the firm's Commercial, IP & Technology Transactions practice. "With nearly two decades of work for the Oregon DOJ, she brings a substantial depth of experience in privacy, data security and consumer protection issues. Furthermore, her skill at leading complex investigations and identifying creative solutions, combined with her extensive knowledge, will serve as a great benefit to our clients."
Noah Williams joins the Labor, Employment & Immigration practice group in the firm's Seattle office. Formerly with Reed Longyear Malnati Corwin & Burnett, PLLC, he has spent his career helping clients navigate workplace issues, employment litigation, intellectual property and trade secret protections. An active member of the Washington State Bar Association and King County Bar Association, he was named a Washington Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2014-2020.
"Noah will be a great addition to the growing Foster Garvey team," said Mike Brunet, Principal and leader of the firm's Labor, Employment & Immigration practice group. "He joins us with a proven track record of successfully helping clients manage challenging employment disputes and advising and closely collaborating with clients to prevent risk. In addition, he exemplifies our core value and guiding principle of public service through his community service activities in Seattle and beyond."
Foster Garvey PC, a Pacific Northwest-based law firm with offices on both coasts, offers an extended national and international reach to serve many influential and innovative companies, government entities, and individuals across a full spectrum of legal services. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications including Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." In addition to providing efficient and effective counsel, Foster Garvey upholds a strong commitment to community service, pro bono representation, diversity and inclusion efforts, and a collegial and equitable work environment. Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York and Spokane. http://www.foster.com
###
Media Contact
Paul Matulac, Foster Garvey, PC, 1 (503) 553-3136, paul.matulac@foster.com
SOURCE Foster Garvey, PC