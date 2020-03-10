GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC announces the election of Anne M. Seurynck as President. In this role, Seurynck will chair the firm's Executive Committee, which leads the 100 attorney firm.
Seurynck becomes the first woman elected as President in Foster Swift's 118-year history. She is also among the first female executives ever elected to lead one of Michigan's largest law firms.
Seurynck has been tapped for many leadership roles throughout her tenure at the firm. She has served as Vice President of Foster Swift's West Michigan office, Practice Group Leader for the Municipal Law Group, Chair of the firm's Recruiting Committee, and a member of the firm's Diversity Committee. She has also been actively involved in developing and implementing firmwide policies.
Seurynck has spent her entire career at Foster Swift. She found a unique niche early on, becoming, at the time, one of a few lawyers in Michigan to practice library law. Seurynck also represents municipalities and public entities, with expertise on the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
Seurynck pursued a non-traditional path to the presidency at Foster Swift. While earning numerous leadership roles, she was also one of the first lawyers to navigate the firm's flex program, which supports attorneys who work an approved alternative schedule. Seurynck, a parent of three, says this opportunity allowed her to build a strong and successful legal practice while being an involved parent.
"We want to make sure that practicing law fits with life," said Seurynck. "I am appreciative of the firm for seeing that we don't have to fit the traditional mold, that there should still be an opportunity for advancement in leadership roles while on an alternative schedule."
Seurynck has proven it's possible to build a successful law practice, be involved in daily firm management, mentor young attorneys and have a meaningful personal life while working a flexible schedule. In her role as President, she wants to make sure that others know they can utilize this program without risking their careers. "We see the value in what individual attorneys bring to the firm," she said.
As President, Seurynck will continue to serve her clients and Foster Swift by offering the same support she has been given by the firm over the course of her career. She is particularly focused on continuing to grow the firm's associate attorneys into future leaders.
"We have a lot invested in making sure this is a great place to work and for clients to do business," she said. "We will continue to implement new ideas and new technologies to meet the needs of our clients and our employees."
2020 Executive Committee:
Julie Fershtman – Vice President
Todd Hoppe – Treasurer and Vice President
Douglas Mielock – Secretary
David Russell – Vice President
Brent Titus – Vice President
Media Contact:
Julie Holton
Phone: 517.208.2087
Email: julie@mconnexions.com
Related Files
Introducing Anne Seurynck - Foster Swift President (1).pdf
Foster Swift Election 2020 - Focus on the Future (1).pdf
Related Images
anne-seurynck.jpg
Anne Seurynck
President, Foster Swift