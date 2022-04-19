Founders4Schools is hosting its second free Careers Jam for 3rd May 2022 between 10 am to 4pm. The event will connect students with prospective employers and educators, provide career advice, and more!
LONDON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The free and virtual Futures4Students Careers Jam is a careers fair that aims to address the increasing skills gap, and combat the impacts the pandemic has had on young people's access to career support and opportunities to engage with employers. To learn more about the event please visit and register on the event page.
Last year's event supported over 1,600 students through 28 virtual booths where they connected with prospective employers and 29 business role models who gave insight into their industries via panel discussions and virtual stands.
In this year's event, F4S expects as many as 5000 students from across the UK to attend and benefit from the services. Tailored to 16 to 25 year olds, the event will offer a variety of panel discussions and workshops from the likes of Google, Tate & Lyle and Workfinder. Industry leaders and young soon-to-be professionals will share their experiences and exchange ideas through a range of discussions framed around the topics of employability that young people face.
There will also be a host of exhibition stands where attendees can chat live and arrange 1:1 meetings with prospective employers and educators. If you are an exhibitor or sponsor interested to partake you can find more information on the exhibit page.
"After the success of our first ever Futures4Students virtual Careers Jam, I am thrilled that we are once again able to bring young people aged 16-25 together with employers no matter where they live. While youth employment rates have recovered, the job market remains challenging for young people entering the workforce with many still at a significant disadvantage due to a lack of opportunity and meaningful engagement with employers during the pandemic. The Careers Jam gives young people the opportunity to connect with employers and educators across the UK and browse job opportunities, as well as offering guidance on some of the key issues they face, helping them to be better informed and inspired about their future careers," says Michaela Eschbach, Managing Director of Founders4Schools.
"The future is uncertain, and events like these are a great stepping stone for students in their journey between school and their careers. vFairs is glad to be able to provide that support to Founders4Schools," says Muhammad Younad, CEO of vFairs.
vFairs has helped create an interactive and engaging environment to host this virtual career fair with a provision for on-demand resource of careers education. The accessibility features that the platform offers also helps make this event more accessible to SEN students.
About Founders4Schools
Founders4Schools (F4S) is a careers education charity, which improves the employment prospects of young people aged 5 to 25. The organization ensures access to quality careers education without barriers, through a free, quick and easy platform. Educators can arrange inspiring role model encounters to take place in the classroom or virtually. They also organize career inspiration events to provide ready-made role model encounters for young people and educators to attend live, or catch up on on-demand.
To attend Careers Jam on May 3rd, 2022, anyone can get a free ticket via f4scareersjam.com! If your company is interested in getting involved and showcasing your early career opportunities, please get in touch via careersjam@founders4schools.org.uk.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual events platform that both large and smaller companies can use to host various virtual events. This can include, but is not limited to, virtual job fairs, trade shows, conferences, and more.
It is a one stop solution to all your virtual event needs. It offers world class project management and customer support. With a collection of versatile features such as auto matchmaking tools, job boards, software integrations, gamifications and customizations, it offers everything under one 'virtual' roof.
