FOUNTAIN, Colo., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Fountain Sanitation District has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of bidnet direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado and Wyoming easy online access its upcoming solicitations. The Fountain Sanitation District invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado.
The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, vendors seeking business with nearly 320 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Colorado. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, the Fountain Sanitation District ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.
"Because we aren't the only agency posting and distributing bids, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides the Fountain Sanitation District more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs," said Jonathan Moore, District Manager of the Fountain Sanitation District when asked why the district decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. "We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities."
The Fountain Sanitation District invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 318 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.
About the Fountain Sanitation District:
The District was created in 1955 and is governed under Title 32 of the Colorado Revised Statutes. The District provides wastewater collection and treatment services utilizing more than a 100-miles of sanitary mains and two wastewater treatment facilities. The District serves 24,000+ customers across its six square mile service area with more than 7,400 accounts. Most of the Districts service area is within the City of Fountain. The District is committed to protecting the environment while meeting the current and future needs of the community through responsible and manageable growth.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
