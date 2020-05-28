NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxpoint Media ("Foxpoint") a leading provider in OOH (Out-of-Home) advertising sales & development, today announced the launch of a new Times Square spectacular digital display. Considered the mecca of experiential OOH media, approximately 330,000 people pass through Times Square daily with an estimated 50 million visitors annually.
This landmark location "10 Times Square" is located at the corner of 7th Avenue & 41st Street and is just south of the famous New Year's Eve ball drop, centrally located between Bryant Park and the Port Authority Bus Terminal. This announcement comes directly after the completion of a recent building renovation producing multiple ground level retail and restaurant storefronts. YardHouse and Champs Sports are just a few highly respected brands that chose to anchor at this very location.
"We are pleased to continue our presence in Times Square," said Jim Neumann, Chief Executive Officer of Foxpoint. "This significant location provides advertisers an opportunity to get Times Square exposure without the Times Square clutter."
Foxpoint currently operates in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix and Orlando. Foxpoint is aggressively expanding in these existing markets while also acquiring assets in other top tiered U.S. markets. In addition, their expansion plan into 2021 includes procuring assets in emerging markets not already saturated with OOH assets. "Foxpoint is well-poised for explosive growth in the industry, and I am excited to lead the expansion efforts," said Jack Sullivan, consultant and senior advisor (formerly with Leo Burnett and Starcom). "OOH is a growing category throughout North America, and we have a tremendous opportunity to engage advertisers from around the world with the goal of acquiring more impressions and brand awareness in niche markets. We will continue to build our leadership position in this industry – creating innovative placement opportunities, providing our clients and partners with major brand growth possibilities."
About: Foxpoint, with headquarters based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an OOH company with vast experience constructing media on private property and public lands. Ranging from Times Square to Los Angeles. For more information visit www.foxpointmediaco.com.