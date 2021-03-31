NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices has expanded, opening eight new franchised firms in the past 12 months. Self-employment and flexibility; two of the prevailing business trends of the pandemic played a vital role in the timing of this growth.
During 2020, many individuals sought the tremendous opportunity to transition to self-employment. People reevaluated their careers and found different ways to utilize their skills and networks. Moving away from the traditional career model, FPC provides an optimal avenue for franchisees to grow their own businesses and chart their own course. The FPC system, allows small business owners to create their own culture and structure while receiving world class support from the corporate team. This expansion speaks directly to the value corporations place on strong relationships with trusted, professional executive recruiters.
"Expanding the FPC brand over the last 12 months has been extremely rewarding. Our new owners are all corporate professionals who wanted to do something different with their career. They are dedicated to leveraging their contacts and experience to open successful recruiting firms. The executive search industry has been able to progress using new technology and social media platforms, but it is still primarily a human, phone-based business. The shift to video calls and continuous communication has been an advantage for us.
Our company's motto is 'It's All About the People', and we really put it to the test this past year. In addition to the new offices, the FPC Exchange program, in which our offices partner with each other to place candidates, was up 72% YoY in 2020. This was driven in large part by fostering relationships both internally and externally with our clients, candidates and fellow FPC owners. Thankfully, we were nimble and flexible enough to adapt to a new professional work environment," said Jeff Herzog, President of FPC, the franchisor of FPC.
New FPC offices are based in South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, and Michigan. Each individually owned office focuses on a specific industry and discipline. Visit http://www.fpcnational.com for additional information.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes' prestigious annual list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Media Contact
Anny Barrad, FPC National, 5166474554, abarrad@fpcnational.com
SOURCE FPC National