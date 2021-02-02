NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 65 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced the opening of FPC of Wake Forest, NC. Owned by Brent Bogart, in partnership with David Singer and Randy Cagan, FPC of Wake Forest will specialize in Supply Chain, Manufacturing Operations, and Logistics.
Brent started his career in 2001 as an Executive Recruiter at FPC of Raleigh specializing in Materials, Production and Logistics Management. Focusing on the operations end of the Supply Chain, Brent works closely with mid-senior level Supply Chain Management, Demand Management, and Sales and Operations Planning professionals across industries. Prior to joining FPC of Raleigh, Brent worked roles of increasing responsibility in Supply Chain and Manufacturing Operations. Brent graduated from Marist College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
On why Brent chose to open his own office with FPC he said, "It was such a great experience working with one of the top offices in the FPC network for over 10 years that, when it came time for me to take the next step in my career, the decision to open my own FPC office was a relatively easy one. There are so many advantages of working in the FPC network, I get to work with professional, like minded individuals who are all working towards the same shared goal of placing top talent in quality positions. We say at FPC that it is 'All About the People'. That statement holds true not only for our clients and candidates, but also for the FPC system itself."
"We are very excited that Brent is opening his own office within the FPC Family. The success of the Raleigh FPC office paved the way for Brent to grow from recruiter to business owner. Brent has been a FPC Platinum recruiter for 12 out of the 13 years he has been recruiting, making him one of the highest performers at FPC. FPC of Wake Forest is poised for success because of Brent's widespread knowledge of Supply Chain, his experience working at an accomplished FPC office, and his utilization of the FPC system," said Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC.
Contact FPC of Wake Forest at 919.414.2699, via email at brent.bogart@fpcwakeforest.com or visit http://www.fpcwakeforest.com.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 65 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes' prestigious annual list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Anny Barrad, FPC National, 5166474554, abarrad@fpcnational.com
