WASHINGTON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association announced Darci Ferrer as its new Director, Regulatory Science. Ferrer will oversee the association's efforts in science policy and regulatory affairs, working to ensure its positions are firmly grounded in sound science.
Ferrer brings nearly a decade of experience in the consumer product industry. She joins the Fragrance Creators Association from the science and engineering firm, Exponent, where she was a regulatory scientist. She previously held several positions within the American Cleaning Institute. Her responsibilities included research and outreach on the safety of cleaning products and their ingredients.
After earning a Bachelor's of Science in Biology from Winona State University, Darci worked as a research technologist for the Institute of Genetic Medicine at Johns Hopkins University before deciding to pursue a graduate degree. She earned a Master's of Science from Johns Hopkins University in environmental science and policy. She has been an active member of the Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry (SETAC) since 2011 and served on the Executive Committee of the Chesapeake-Potomac Regional Chapter of SETAC from 2016-2018. In her role as Director, Regulatory Science, she will oversee the association's Regulatory Science Executive Committee.
"We are relentless when it comes to understanding the facts and regulations, uncompromising when it comes to the science, and committed to communicating effectively for all audiences," said Farah Ahmed, President & CEO. "Darci's tenacity, experience, and personality—along with her passion for the industry—make her the right person to lead that effort."
Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the fragrance industry. The organization's member companies create and manufacture fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products. Fragrance Creators also represents companies that market finished products containing fragrance as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces Fragrance Notes, the publication of record for the fragrance industry, available in print and online at fragrancenotes.org. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.
Contact: Lia Dangelico
ldangelico@fragrancecreators.org
+1 571 317 1504
