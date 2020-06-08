VALENCIA, Calif., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fralock, a leading engineering and manufacturing provider of specialty material solutions for technically challenging and mission critical applications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Career Technologies USA ("Career Technologies"). Fralock is a portfolio company of Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a specialized private equity firm with strong expertise in the specialty materials industry.
Career Technologies, with three facilities in the greater Los Angeles area, is a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions. The company focuses on integrating various materials and components for demanding applications and technologies, including flexible and rigid-flex circuits and related assemblies, for the medical device, aerospace, and other specialty markets.
Both Fralock and Career Technologies focus on thermal and electrical management technologies in challenging applications. The addition of Career Technologies broadens Fralock's processing capabilities, and the combined portfolio of manufacturing process includes lamination, bonding, forming, machining, broad cutting technologies, surface coatings, surface treatments, etching, component integration, and materials integration of polymers, metals, and composites. In addition, the acquisition strengthens Fralock's position in its key end markets, mainly medical, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, electronics, space, industrials, and defense.
Fralock's CEO Marc Haugen said, "Our strategic customers will benefit from the combined capabilities of Fralock and Career Technologies. We continue to build our platform for delivering engineered solutions of specialty materials for applications in technically challenging and severe environments, which our customers depend on. The addition of Career Technologies gives us significant additional capabilities as well as increases our strong position in our core markets".
Co-founder of Career Technologies, Armen Hayrapetian said, "We have known Fralock for more than two decades, and we are thrilled to join forces. With a combined offering, we will have a wider range of components, design, technology integration and manufacturing capabilities to serve customers together. We are excited to work with our new partners to expand our technology portfolio, supply new customers, be more competitive, and offer greater opportunities for our employees."
Fralock and Career Technologies will continue to operate in their existing locations in the greater Los Angeles area, supporting their global customer base.
About Fralock
Fralock, established in 1967, is a design, engineering and manufacturing company of specialty components and subassemblies. The company (AS9100, ISO13485, ISO9001, FDA Registered and ITAR compliant) has a professional reputation for developing high-performance solutions for technically advanced OEM's in a variety of markets including aerospace, electronics, industrial life science, medical, satellite, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing. For more information, please visit https://www.fralock.com.
About Career Technologies USA
Career Technologies USA, established in 1998, specializes in the design and manufacture flexible, rigid, and rigid-flex circuits and related assemblies. Career Technologies USA offers a wide array of value-added capabilities ranging from connector fabrication to complete box builds. With ITAR, AS9100, ISO9001 certifications, and deep experience in medical, aerospace, military, and commercial applications, Career Technologies USA has earned an outstanding reputation for being an innovative source for both general and specialty applications. For more information, please visit https://www.careertech-usa.com.
About Arsenal
Arsenal is a specialized private equity firm that focuses on investments in middle–market specialty industrials and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, has completed more than 45 platform investments and has achieved more than 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value–add. For more information, please visit https://www.arsenalcapital.com.
