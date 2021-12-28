MIAMI, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jay Capperella has been named new Vice President of Franchise Development for Franchise Founders.
In his over 30 years in franchising, Capperella has worked in franchise sales, development and consulting for such brands as RE/MAX, The Entrepreneur's Source, Bright Star Care, Fantastic Sam's and The Pinnacle Franchise Development Group, among others. His various roles over the years have given him an extensive knowledge of the ins and outs of building a franchise brand that will be an asset to Franchise Founders moving forward.
"I am passionate about helping entrepreneurs, identifying if their business fits into a franchise model, and then creating their strategy and growth projection. We find out what is important about the brand in the marketplace, what the future holds for the brand inside a competitive landscape, and what is the market potential based on industry information and trends," Capperella said.
"From there Franchise Founders works closely with the brand and supports them on their journey. We help identify, 'what must be accomplished in the short term and then long term, and what steps are needed to set up a successful franchise system?'"
In his new role as Vice President of Franchise Development, Capperella will help Franchise Founders implement proven franchise models in franchise development for the brands it invests in, from lead generation all the way through deal fulfillment. "One of the key features that we are using is a team approach, not just an individual sales approach," Capperella said. "It's the beginning of an equity partnership and Franchise Founders are experts in creating the systems for growth. It's about developing a solid platform, identifying the right buyer target, implementing a lead generation strategy and building trust to create a robust pipeline."
● Some of the Franchise Founders brands he'll be working on initially include Bobby Chez, a gourmet-to-go restaurant concept that specializes in crab cakes, seafood and house made side dishes; Patriot Broadband, a wireless internet services provider for rural America, and Rizzieri Salon, an upscale hair color and skin/beauty company.
Capperella and his wife of 20 years, Patty, live in southern New Jersey with their three kids. Capperella coaches youth soccer and, in rare moments away from the kids, enjoys fine cigars and bourbon.
For more information about Franchise Founders, please visit franchisefoundersgroup.com.
About Franchise Founders
Franchise Founders is a group of seasoned, motivated entrepreneurs who use their experience to help grow successful businesses through franchising. A few of the of brands that Franchise Founders has made an equity investment into include:
● Bobby Chez, a gourmet to go restaurant concept that specializes in crab cakes, seafood and house made sides
● Patriot Broadband, a wireless internet services provider for rural America
● Rizzieri Salon, an upscale hair/color and skin/beauty company
● Sparklean, an all-natural, biodegradable jewelry and glass cleaning solutions franchise
● Xtension Envy, an innovative hair extension membership model
The Franchise Founders team has expertise in a variety of industries, including technology, retail, health & beauty and foodservice. They seek to partner with business owners who are experts in their industry, have a proven business model and a commitment to excellence. For more information about Franchise Founders and how they grow franchise concepts from the ground up, explore their website at franchisefoundersgroup.com.
Media Contact
Treston Dunn, Franchise Founders, 919-459-7068, tdunn@919marketing.com
SOURCE Franchise Founders