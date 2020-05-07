TORONTO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation.  Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in Toronto are set out below.






Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

David Harquail

136,237,484

94.77%

7,515,373

5.23%

Paul Brink

142,952,173

99.44%

800,684

0.56%

Tom Albanese

143,705,092

99.97%

47,765

0.03%

Derek W. Evans

142,580,720

99.18%

1,172,137

0.82%

Dr. Catharine Farrow

142,525,541

99.15%

1,227,316

0.85%

Louis Gignac

140,577,674

97.79%

3,175,183

2.21%

Maureen Jensen

143,676,911

99.95%

75,946

0.05%

Jennifer Maki

143,676,298

99.95%

76,559

0.05%

Randall Oliphant

142,013,374

98.79%

1,739,483

1.21%

The Hon. David R. Peterson

139,086,695

96.75%

4,666,162

3.25%

Elliott Pew

143,081,000

99.53%

671,857

0.47%

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. Franco-Nevada is debt free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

