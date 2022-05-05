TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation.  Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in person and by webcast are set out below.



















Nominee



Votes For



% For



Votes Withheld



% Withheld

David Harquail



142,811,192



95.54%



6,665,241



4.46%

Paul Brink



148,454,011



99.32%



1,022,422



0.68%

Tom Albanese



149,164,622



99.79%



311,811



0.21%

Derek W. Evans



137,580,040



92.04%



11,895,193



7.96%

Dr. Catharine Farrow



144,777,230



96.86%



4,699,203



3.14%

Louis Gignac



135,256,373



90.49%



14,220,060



9.51%

Maureen Jensen



146,451,261



97.98%



3,025,172



2.02%

Jennifer Maki



147,907,396



98.95%



1,569,037



1.05%

Randall Oliphant



142,937,026



95.63%



6,539,407



4.37%

Elliott Pew



149,241,456



99.84%



234,977



0.16%

 

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-announces-election-of-directors-301541286.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.