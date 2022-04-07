...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware...southern New Jersey...and
Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in northern
Delaware...New Castle. In southern New Jersey...Gloucester and
Salem. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh,
Montgomery, and Philadelphia.
* WHEN...Until 1000 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 701 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the
advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Philadelphia, Allentown, Reading, Wilmington, Newark, West
Chester, Norristown, Chester, Pottstown, West Deptford,
Phoenixville, and Lansdale.
- This includes the following highways...
New Jersey Turnpike between exits 1 and 2.
Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 341.
Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 15.
Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 23.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 32.
Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and
349.
Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 21.
Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11.
