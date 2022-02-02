CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CellGate, a leader in cellular access control technology, has just announced the promotion of Frank Henry to Vice President of Operations. Henry joined CellGate in June 2020 as its Director of Manufacturing, where he has been responsible for product procurement, assembly, programming, and overall product quality. Henry's new role will include his current job responsibilities, and will also expand to include strategic product planning as well.
CellGate President, Noel Goldin, recently announced the new promotion, and reiterated the importance of Henry's new expanded role to the company's future. "Frank has been an integral part of our management team since he arrived at CellGate," said Gouldin. "With his impeccable technology background and experience, he made a positive impact from Day One here. He has kept our supply chain steady despite the worldwide bottlenecks that have occurred due to the pandemic, that have negatively impacted many industries. We predict our current strong growth trend will continue into the foreseeable future, and are excited that Frank is ready to take on an even more integral role as we continue to grow. We are looking forward to having him play a bigger part of our future development."
Henry had a long career with Nokia in supply chain management in the years prior to joining CellGate, including as Global Operations & Procurement Quality Manager. He is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).
CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their easy-to-use smart phone applications and proprietary web-based TrueCloud™ portal built on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.
