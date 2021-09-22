FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frankenmuth Insurance is pleased to announce Beth Wright was named Vice President of Claims on September 3, 2021.
Wright has more than 22 years of service with Frankenmuth Insurance and has held various positions within the Claims department, most recently leading the company's adjusting functions as Director of Property & Casualty Claims. Wright has been instrumental in the company's response to catastrophic events, COVID-19 claims, no-fault reform, claims system transformation, and establishment of a Special Investigations Unit.
Wright is a U.S. Air Force veteran and holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska Omaha and an associate degree in communications from the Community College of the Air Force. Throughout her career, she has advanced her industry knowledge through various designations and certifications. She earned Associate in Claims designation in 2000, supervisor certification from Saginaw Valley State University in 2005, Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation in 2006, Fraud Claim Law Associate designation in 2007, Property Claim Law Associate designation in 2008, certification as a property subrogation arbitrator with Arbitration Forums in 2008, Michigan Insurance Adjuster licensure in 2011, the Senior Claim Law Associate Gold Award in 2013, and Workers Compensation Professional certification in 2020. Wright is also a member of the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association, serving on its Claims Committee.
