FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frankenmuth Insurance, a regional insurance carrier based in Frankenmuth, Mich., is pleased to announce the addition of two new Agency Council members, Ken Jansen and Joe LaBarbera. Frankenmuth Insurance formed its Agency Council in 2009 and selects agents from each region where Frankenmuth Insurance does business to ensure the needs and concerns of all its agency partners are represented.
Jansen is President of Lake Michigan Insurance Agency, with locations in the Michigan cities of Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Muskegon. He has been in the industry for 31 years and his agency has roots going back to 1921.
LaBarbera is President of Mid State Insurance and Investment in Mequon, Wis. He founded the agency 35 years ago while still in college and is a full-service, multi-line agency representing nearly 100 insurance companies and over 3,000 policyholders.
"The insurance industry is complex and rapidly changing. Veterans like Ken and Joe provide added value to our Agency Council," said Fred Edmond, President and CEO of Frankenmuth Insurance. "Their experience brings additional insight and perspective as we discuss industry changes, challenges, and issues. We appreciate their time, commitment, and willingness to serve on our council."
Members of the Frankenmuth Insurance Agency Council address issues of mutual, strategic interest, providing valuable insight that helps strengthen the company's partnerships with all agencies.
# # #
About Frankenmuth Insurance
Insurance exists to provide peace of mind, and Frankenmuth Insurance has been protecting individuals, families, and businesses for more than 150 years. We truly care about the people we serve and strive to be your insurer of choice. We partner exclusively with nearly 700 independent agents to customize business, home, auto, and life insurance policies and surety bonds. Headquartered in Frankenmuth, Michigan, and doing business in 15 states, Frankenmuth Insurance is financially sound, with $1.8 billion in assets. The company has an AM Best rating of "A" (Excellent). For more information, visit fmins.com.
Media Contact
Marcia Merando, Frankenmuth Insurance, 12489142520, megan.lasley@fmins.com
SOURCE Frankenmuth Insurance