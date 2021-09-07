PORT WASHINGTON, Wis., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franklin Energy, a leading provider of energy efficiency and energy management solutions, announced today a partnership with Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP), a nationally certified minority-owned business with a leading-edge multifamily strategic energy management offering.
Together, Franklin Energy and EIP will leverage decades of results-oriented expertise to improve energy equity throughout the country by providing traditionally underserved multifamily households with clean energy opportunities while supporting growth for community-based minority-owned businesses.
"Multifamily buildings across the U.S. contribute to more than 29% of our nation's carbon emissions, with approximately 21 million low- to moderate-income families living in multifamily housing. In this country, income tends to correlate with other important social factors like race and ethnicity and these communities of color have traditionally been left out of the greening of our economy," said Colin Owyang, General Counsel and Head of Strategy for Franklin Energy. "We are excited by EIP's partnership. EIP brings strategic energy management, and a diverse perspective and together we can deliver energy equity to an underserved segment of the multifamily housing community."
Multifamily energy efficiency has the potential to result in $3 billion in energy cost savings per year, according to a recent market analysis, with energy equity and workforce development cited as major priorities to serve disadvantaged communities.
"Low- to moderate-income households face a substantially higher energy cost burden than the rest of the country and reducing carbon and energy bills is of growing concern for multifamily owners, operators and occupants," said Renny Paige, CEO of Energy Infrastructure Partners. "We are thrilled to partner with Franklin Energy, a team committed to driving innovation in energy efficiency, energy management, and workforce development solutions."
About Franklin Energy
Franklin Energy delivers turn-key energy efficiency and grid optimization programs for more than 60 utility and government partners across the US and Canada. Our integrated in-house services provide deep personalization and insights, helping our energy partners achieve their carbon-reduction and energy productivity goals. The company has served the utility industry for more than 26 years, with smart solutions implemented by over 1,100 energy professionals.
About Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP)
Committed to the principles of environmental justice and workforce diversity, EIP works at the crossroads of resource efficiency programs, clean and renewable energy, and sustainability. We bring technical and engineering skills and provide strategic and financial advisory services informed by both our diversity and our diverse perspective to creative problem-solving. Founded in 2011, EIP develops broad planning and implementation expertise across commercial, industrial, residential, and public sector resource efficiency, renewable energy, and environmental justice programs.
