NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankly Inc. (TSX-V: TLK) (OTCQX: FRNKF) ("Frankly"), a multi‑platform engagement, monetization and data company, announces today that, in connection with preparing its meeting materials for its upcoming special meeting of shareholders to consider and approve, among other things, a plan of arrangement in respect of its previously announced transaction with Torque Esports Corp. and WinView, Inc., Frankly will re-file its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, together with the notes thereto and applicable management's discussion and analysis, as the previously filed interim financial statements had not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company, as was permitted by applicable securities law.
After the September 30, 2019 financial statements were originally filed on November 29, 2019, the Company received a final valuation report from its third-party valuation firm concerning its acquisition of the AMP Assets on May 10, 2019. After considering the results of that valuation report, the Company concluded that the fair value of the technology, customer relationships and deferred and contingent purchase price consideration was $400,000, $1,300,000 and $888,000, respectively. As a result, the fair value of the technology decreased by $300,000, the fair value of the customer relationships decreased by $500,000 and the fair value of the deferred and contingent purchase price consideration increased by $7,000, due to this new information, with a corresponding net increase to goodwill of $807,000. The change to the provisional amounts resulted in a decrease in amortization expense and accumulated amortization of $18,054. Accordingly, the interim financial statements have been refiled to reflect these adjustments. There have been no other adjustments and Frankly does not consider these adjustments, individually or in the aggregate, to be material. In addition, the Company updated its litigation and subsequent event disclosures. Frankly anticipates re-filing its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, and applicable management's discussion and analysis, on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com as soon as possible.
