ATLANTA, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter, a Top 50 U.S. accounting and advisory firm, announced today the firm is now eligible to perform audits of companies traded on Canadian stock exchanges, having registered with the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB).
"Frazier & Deeter is excited about this expansion of our audit capabilities," said Sean Lager, leader of the firm's audit and assurance practice. "As our audit practice has grown and expanded into the UK, it made sense to also be able to serve Canadian clients."
Frazier & Deeter's Assurance Practice provides various attest and accounting advisory services to public and private clients around the globe. In the U.S. the firm is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.
"Our approach to audit has been well received by U.S. public companies and we feel smaller public companies in Canada will also find Frazier & Deeter to be an attractive option for an audit firm," said Bill Godshall, leader of Frazier & Deeter's public company audit practice.
"Achieving this milestone is an important step in Frazier & Deeter's commitment to serving the needs of U.S. and international middle-market companies, both private and public," noted Seth McDaniel, National Managing Partner.
Godshall and McDaniel were both previously inspectors with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and they helped develop Frazier & Deeter's audit methodology.
About Frazier & Deeter
Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. The firm provides a wide range of tax, audit, accounting and advisory services to serve the emerging needs of clients as they evolve. Frazier & Deeter and its FD family of brands have nine offices across the United States and one in the United Kingdom. The firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For in the U.S. and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. Frazier & Deeter's brand promise is Investing in Relationships to Make a Difference™
