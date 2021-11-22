FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick Arts Council is pleased to announce they have been selected to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. The FAC is receiving $500,000 and will use this funding to distribute grants in our community to eligible recipients to save jobs and to fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation.
In total, the NEA will award grants totaling $20,200,000 to 66 local arts agencies nationwide for subgranting.
"The NEA's significant investment in local arts agencies, including The Frederick Arts Council, is a key element in helping the arts and culture sector recover and reopen, while ensuring that American Rescue Plan funding is distributed equitably," said Ann Eilers, NEA's acting chair. "These grants recognize the vital role of local arts agencies and will allow them to help rebuild local economies and contribute to the well-being of our communities.
"We look forward to distributing these grants which will be a much-needed source of funding for our dynamic and worthy arts organizations and artists," said Louise Kennelly, executive director of the Frederick Arts Council.
This is the second of three installments of the NEA's American Rescue Plan funding. Last April, the NEA announced that 40 percent of its $135 million in ARP funding would be allocated to 62 state, jurisdictional, and regional arts organizations for regranting through their respective programs. The third installment of APR funding to arts organizations to support their own operations will be announced in early 2022.
For more information on the NEA's American Rescue Plan grants, including the full list of local arts agencies funded in this announcement, visit http://www.arts.gov/COVID-19/the-american-rescue-plan.
About the Frederick Arts Council
The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the Frederick Festival of the Arts, Sky Stage, Frederick Public Art Initiative, Art in the Park, and Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit http://www.frederickartscouncil.org
