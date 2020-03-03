CHICAGO and MENLO PARK, Calif., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Only two months into 2020, Frederickson Partners, the largest Human Resources and People executive search firm in the US, is well underway to meet the firms' growth goals for the year.
Since the start of the year Frederickson has kicked off a number of strategic HR searches including for an east coast, insure-tech organization; a renowned semiconductor company in Silicon Valley; an innovative global construction-tech company; and a PE-backed high-tech transportation organization in Southern California. Frederickson is also proud to announce and welcome Katie Traines as the firms' newest HR & People Executive Search Partner to be based in Chicago. With her extensive network and experience in HR recruiting from her years in the industry, Katie is an invaluable addition to the Frederickson Partners Executive Search Team as it continues to grow and expand its global and national mark.
"We are beyond excited for Katie to join the Frederickson team," says Brian Brinkley, the company's Chief Growth Officer. "Katie is a strategic Chicago hire for us as we expand our national reach. There are very few partners in executive search that exemplify the unique approach we take with our clients. Katie's experience partnering and advising clients through all phases of growth make her highly coveted and we are lucky to have her on the Frederickson team."
A Spotlight on Frederickson's New Executive Search Team Member
As a Partner, Katie Traines, who brings with her deep expertise in HR Executive Search and Advisory, will be leading some of Frederickson's most exciting and strategic high-level HR searches, building and growing relationships with new and long-time clients, and participating in the expansion of Fredericksons' US footprint.
Prior to starting her own practice, Katie was a Partner at Hanold and Associates, a Chicago-based human resources executive search firm. At Hanold, Katie worked with over 60 clients across various industries and geographies including Nike, Kellogg, Patagonia, NFL, LiveNation and European Wax Centers. Before her search experience, she spent time in sales and marketing for a high growth technology company.
Outside of her executive search work, Katie is also a certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach who enjoys spending time with her husband, Ed, and Labrador retriever, Penny.
Frederickson Partners recruits high impact human resources and People leaders for innovative, high-growth and transformational companies. Frederickson matches startups, tech unicorns, and the Fortune 500 with world class, full-time and project-based talent and works closely with VC and PE firms to build their portfolio companies' HR teams. Featured clients include Alphabet, Facebook, Gartner, Gilead, Intel, Pinterest, ServiceNow, Roche, Twitter, Uber and Workday.
For more information, follow Frederickson Partners on LinkedIn or email to info@fredericksonpartners.com.
fredericksonpartners.com
info@fredericksonpartners.com
o: 650.614.0220