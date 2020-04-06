SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartcore Business and its Founder/CEO Shanda Sumpter, a leading provider of training and coaching for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners throughout the USA and the world announced today that it is launching a FREE live 3-hour business bootcamp for entrepreneurs, small businesses and displaced workers across the nation - looking to find their footing during this challenging time. The livestream, Turn Your Panic into Purpose During Uncertain Times will be broadcast live and FREE this Thursday April 9th from 10am – 1pm Pacific. For the first 2,000 people who pre-register for the online event, Heartcore will be including Free 1:1 Personalized Coaching sessions immediately following the event with its world-class coaching team.
"Every day we are seeing images of the heroes - healthcare workers and first responders dealing with their new reality. As entrepreneurs, small businesses and the 7 million displaced workers out there – it's time to activate and embrace our new reality!" states Shanda Sumpter, a bestselling author and Founder/CEO of Heartcore Business. Shanda's national business tour - "Coach Yourself to Success," was grounded March 1st due the pandemic. Shanda's programs empower entrepreneurs with the business systems, mindset leadership, and support they need to use their gifts to create powerful, world-changing sustainable businesses. Shanda has built several multi-million-dollar companies and supports other entrepreneurs in building businesses, sharing their message and going from start-ups to six and seven figures while creating and promoting a lifestyle of freedom.
The FREE 3-hour hands-on Boot Camp, Turn Your Panic into Purpose During Uncertain Times will teach entrepreneurs Virtual models, how to attract their ideal clients/customers through positioning and messaging so they can monetize their movement and reach more people and pivoting your business during a pandemic.
Registration is available NOW for the FREE business boot camp, simply click on the link - https://heartcoretraining.com/bootcamp . The first 2,000 people who pre-register for the online event, will receive a Free 1:1 personalized Coaching session immediately following the event!
The national livestream event will be broadcast live online and FREE, this Thursday April 9th from 10am – 1pm Pacific.
