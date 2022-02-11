HENDERSON, Tenn., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chester County Middle School Principal TJ Kirk has been named vice president for student services at Freed-Hardeman University, according to an announcement by FHU President David R. Shannon, Wednesday, Feb. 9.
An FHU alumnus, Kirk earned two degrees from the university, a Bachelor of Science in education in 2006 and a Master of Education in administration and supervision in 2009. He has been employed by the Chester County School System since 2006. He was named an assistant principal in 2012 and principal in 2017. Kirk will complete this school year at Chester County Middle School before beginning his duties at FHU in June.
Known for his strong relationships with students, Kirk led CCMS in being recognized as a Tennessee Reward School for Achievement for the first time in history in 2018-19.
In addition to his work with the school system, Kirk is a minister for the Jacks Creek Church of Christ. He spoke Tuesday during the FHU Annual Bible Lectureship just prior to the announcement.
Kirk and his wife, Dr. Shiradon Howard Kirk, have two daughters, Khloe and Kennedy. Shiradon, an FHU alumna, teaches special education in the Chester County School System.
FHU's search for a vice president for student services, which extended over several months, garnered 20 applicants. "We were looking for someone who understands the Freed-Hardeman experience, one who knows our traditions but is also a dreamer," Shannon said. "We believe TJ is that person. He has the education and experience for the job, but more than that, he is a strong leader and a faithful Christian."
Kirk thanked everyone who had helped him get to where he now stands. He then pledged to the university and students, "I will do my best during the time I am here to make the Freed-Hardeman experience the best it can be."
As vice president for student services, Kirk will oversee and lead a variety of aspects of student life. These include spiritual and social development, safety, dorm life and physical and mental wellness, in addition to career services.
The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.
