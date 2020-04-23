WALTHAM, Mass., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Anger as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for the company's Renal Therapies Group, the leading provider of kidney care products in North America. Dr. Anger takes over the role from Dr. Robert Kossmann, who was promoted to Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of FMCNA last year.
Dr. Anger most recently served as Chief Medical Officer of American Renal Associates, which operates dialysis clinics in 27 states and in Washington D.C. in partnership with about 400 nephrologists. He is also the immediate past-president and senior partner of Western Nephrology, a 50-year-old practice in the area of Denver, Colorado.
"We are fortunate to have Dr. Anger take on leadership of the medical department for this important division of the company," said Dr. Kossmann. "Dr. Anger brings extensive experience in nephrology and clinical leadership, as well as a deep understanding of the impact new product innovations can make for people living with kidney failure and chronic disease. He is an advocate for the growth of home dialysis and will help ensure we develop new devices that improve patient experience and outcomes."
Dr. Anger attended Hahnemann University Medical School in Philadelphia and is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He completed his medical residency at Hahnemann University Hospital and nephrology fellowship at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Dr. Anger is a clinical professor of medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, a fellow of the American College of Physicians, and a fellow of the American Society of Nephrology. He has an extensive nephrology research and teaching background.
In his new role, Dr. Anger will lead medical affairs as well as oversee clinical development activities for the products division, which manages the development, sale, and distribution of all the company's medical devices and pharmaceuticals throughout North America.
About Fresenius Medical Care North America
Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com.
