CINCINNATI, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fresh Coat Painters has expanded its executive team in response to fast-paced franchise growth, significant increases in revenue, and national commercial account expansion in 2020. Executives in Marketing, Franchise Sales and National Accounts will be hitting the ground running in January.
"As we enter 2021 with even stronger projections, we knew it was time to add new talent and leadership to our corporate team to handle the demands," said Tara Riley, President of Fresh Coat Painters, part of Strategic Franchising Systems based in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Patrick Moriarty joins the Fresh Coat Painters team as vice president of Franchise Development. Moriarty has a long history in franchise sales and service, with experience working with franchisees for over 17 years. His career focused on real estate franchising in the Midwest and he led efforts for top brands including Prudential, Century 21, and Better Homes and Gardens. "Patrick understands of what it takes to not only identify strong franchise candidates but to serve their needs to assist in the overall growth of the brand," said Riley. "We are excited to have him join our team."
Jim Farinacci joins the Fresh Coat Painters team as vice president of Marketing. Most recently VP of Marketing with Primax Studio, Farinacci is also an Emmy Award-winning producer who began his career dodging Indycars and foul balls for ESPN, ABC Sports, and Major League Baseball. He has a passion for compelling content and strategic use of analytics. "Jim is both creative and data-driven in his approach to marketing, all of which we know will be an asset to our franchisees," said Riley. " As we continue on this growth trajectory, we know he'll help our brand gain vital brand recognition around the country."
Sheryl Whetstone joined the Fresh Coat Painters team in late 2020 as National Accounts Coordinator. Whetstone has been both a franchise business consultant and franchise owner and has worked with industry leaders including Servpro, Auntie Anne's, and Comfort Keepers. She most recently owned Minimize 2 Organize providing organizational consulting to residential and commercial clients for five years. "Sheryl has a passion for the franchise model and a passion for our national clients," said Riley. "It's a key area of growth that is delivering significant revenue for our franchisees."
Fresh Coat is now operating in 170 markets around the country and fueling the dreams of 163 franchisees. "In franchising, our greatest strength lies in the expertise of our people," said Riley. "As we continue to onboard more entrepreneurs, we are dedicated to ensuring that each and every franchisee gets the best guidance for their business and can make the most of their investment."
About Fresh Coat
Fresh Coat is a nationally recognized painting and disinfection services company in more than 170 territories from coast to coast. Fresh Coat team members provide top-rated residential and commercial painting and disinfection services for home and business owners. When it comes to your service, our customers expect nothing but the best—and that's what Fresh Coat delivers. Visit FreshCoatPainters.com for more information.
Fresh Coat Painters was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat has been included in Bond's Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association's Franchise Registry, VetFran, and Minority Fran. All Fresh Coat Painters employees are background checked and each location is bonded and insured.
