LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two weeks after announcing a new partnership to bring the Christie's International Real Estate brand to Northern California, the newly named Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is expanding with a new office in downtown Menlo Park.
According to company co-founders Chris Trapani and Ryan Iwanaga, the office will establish a gateway for Christie's International Real Estate Sereno, the region's largest independent brokerage firm, to serve some of the highest-priced residential markets in the United States, including Menlo Park, Portola Valley, Woodside, and Atherton. Atherton tops the list of the nation's most expensive zip codes with a median home price of $7 million.
The office will initially house a group of veteran luxury agents who collectively achieved nearly $250 million in sales in 2021. They are Kristin Cashin, Nathalie de Saint Andrieu, Charlene Cogan and Samira Amid-Hozour. All four are joining Christie's International Real Estate Sereno from Compass.
"We have served Menlo Park and the surrounding towns for many years and have always wanted to open an office here. This is finally the right time, right place, and right group of agents to establish a bricks and mortar presence where we can offer tremendous value to our clients and the community," said Trapani.
The 1,700-square-foot office will officially open this spring at 1158-A Chestnut Street. It will feature a unique concept focused on collaboration and community, with a gallery-like area in front and open workspace in the back, allowing agents to interact with clients in an inviting environment. Trapani said the firm will partner with local vendors on exhibitions within the gallery space.
With Sereno's new Christie's International Real Estate affiliation, the office and its agents will also have access to a worldwide network of nearly 100 luxury real estate firms in almost 50 countries and territories, plus maximum exposure for luxury listings through exclusive advertising partnerships and PR opportunities, and special access to auction, private sale, and appraisal services through Christie's, the world-leading art and luxury business.
"Our commitment to preserving the spirit of the independent brokerage, while delivering the tangible benefits of a global luxury brand will help us better serve our agents, clients, and communities. We have never been more excited about our business," said Iwanaga.
This marks the second time in less than a year that Christie's International Real Estate Sereno has attracted a group of top-producing agents from Compass. Last year, 25 former Compass agents joined the firm's Burlingame office bringing over $200 million in sales volume. That followed a merger with Dwell Realtors, the #1 brokerage firm in San Carlos. All told, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno has added more than $1 billion in agent production over the past year.
"The concept of agent choice is very important, and we feel fortunate that agents are choosing us," Trapani said.
Earlier this month, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno announced it was entering into a partnership with Chicago-based real estate brokerage and technology firm @properties. @properties owns the Christie's International Real Estate brand and has also developed a proprietary suite of brokerage-tech applications, known as pl@tform™, which helps agents digitally manage their business and real estate transactions.
About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno
Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California with 17 offices and 580 agents in Silicon Valley, the SF peninsula, Santa Cruz, the East Bay, Lake Tahoe, and Sierra Foothills, producing nearly $7 Billion in annual sales volume. Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is ranked among the top five brokerages in the nation for both per-agent productivity and highest average sales price. The company offers a highly curated support platform and provides agents with concierge services to strengthen client relationships, as well as world-class technology for well-executed transactions. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is changing lives in local communities, and to date, has generated over $4.2 million in charitable donations given to 300 local organizations.
