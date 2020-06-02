NEWTON, Mass., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshAddress, LLC, the leader in email marketing database services, today announced that it has made six strategic additions to its team. These hires are a part of the Company's aggressive global expansion strategy and reflect its strong position in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
- Jim Tinney, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. A veteran of enterprise sales, Jim brings over two decades of experience and success in leading sales teams at 451 Research, Nielsen, OneSource, IDC, and Forrester Research. At FreshAddress, Jim oversees all of sales and marketing and is the driving force behind the company's aggressive expansion efforts. He serves as the face of the Company with large existing accounts and new potential customers and reports to CEO Bill Kaplan.
- Arthur Sweetser, Director of Enterprise Sales. Arthur is a growth-driven enterprise sales leader with more than two decades of experience helping scale email marketing companies. These include 250ok, eDatasource, e-Dialog, Evergage, and 89 Degrees. Arthur has also worked with hundreds of top brands, marketing agencies, and email service providers. He will play an integral role in helping accelerate the company's growth trajectory and reports to Vice President of Sales & Marketing Jim Tinney.
- Jordan Shatsoff, VP of Engineering. Jordan has over two decades of experience, leading development teams and organizations at CambridgeSoft, PerkinElmer, Cengage, and FSEnet+, and Syndigo. At FreshAddress he oversees the development team with a focus on improving the Company's existing products and bringing new offerings to market that expand FreshAddress's footprint. Jordan reports to President Austin Bliss.
- Fernando Romero Alvarez and Mouli Ganapathy, Senior Developers. Together Fernando and Mouli bring over 40 years of experience in software development. Their experience working on high performing customer facing platforms will help expand the FreshAddress development team to drive both existing and new products forward. Fernando and Mouli report to Vice President of Engineering Jordan Shatsoff.
- Charles ("Chuck") Carletta, Product Manager. Chuck joins FreshAddress from Deloitte Consulting, where he worked for four years in various product roles. Chuck graduated magna cum laude from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institution (RPI) with a BS in Business & Management and a MS in Quantitative Finance & Risk Analytics. At FreshAddress, he is responsible for enhancing existing email solutions as well as productizing new offerings to complement FreshAddress's Email Platform and Client Portal, which are used by its 1,000+ clients and partners. Chuck reports to President Austin Bliss.
"I'm ecstatic to make these additions to our FreshAddress team," said Bill Kaplan, FreshAddress CEO. "FreshAddress is on a mission to build an email marketing industry powerhouse that acts as a one-stop shop for companies and nonprofits striving to drive more revenue and engagement through email," said Bill Kaplan, FreshAddress CEO. "The combined knowledge, experience, and skillsets of these new hires is a tremendous asset to FreshAddress and positions us for exponential growth over the next few years."
About FreshAddress, LLC - FreshAddress is the leading email marketing intelligence company helping businesses and nonprofits clean, protect, and grow their email files for maximum return on their investment. Service offerings include its patented Email Change of Address (ECOA) service, SafeToSend® email validation, correction, and hygiene, List Guard email monitoring, and a full suite of appending services. For more information, please visit www.freshaddress.com.
Media Contact: Keith Reinhardt, Marketing Manager – FreshAddress Office: 617-965-4500 x229 Kreinhardt@freshaddress.com